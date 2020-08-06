comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

News

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India is set at Rs 77,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (5G) is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 1:52 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung has revealed the India price and pre-booking offers of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Customers will be able to buy the new flagship devices via Samsung.com, Flipkart, and across leading retail stores. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India is set at Rs 77,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (5G) is priced at Rs 1,04,999. As for the offers, those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000. Also Read - Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Pre-book, cashback offers and more

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone buyers will get benefits worth Rs 10,000 in India. Users will be able to redeem these on Samsung Shop app on a few products. These include Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, and Galaxy Tabs, among others. Apart from this, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards users will get cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G buyers will get up to Rs 9,000 cashback. Moreover, the existing Samsung Galaxy users are eligible for an upgrade offer and can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current phone. So, basically, the South Korean giant is giving an overall benefit of Rs 19,000 to buyers in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series: Check details

Galaxy Note 20 specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, depending on the market. There is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ HDR10+ Super AMOLED flat display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As for the photography, you get a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel main sensor. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel shooter with 3x optical zoom.

On the front, one will find a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The device has a 4,300mAh battery. It comes with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. You also get an IP68-certified build. The new Samsung Note series phone also features an S Pen stylus and its operable distance extends approximately 10 meters from the device in open space. It doesn’t require battery power, and it is IP68 rated. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Both the phones run Android 10 out of the box.

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, offers a larger, 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+ QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is being offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, similar to the standard version. At the back of the phone, there is a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with PDAF, OIS, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture.

This rear camera sensor is assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The rear camera setup comes with laser AF sensor, 5x Optical Zoom, up to 50x super-resolution zoom, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM option and Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) tech for faster file transfer. It features a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery under the hood. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture.

Features Galaxy Note 20
Price 77999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990
OS Android 10
Display 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus-2400×1080
Internal Memory 8GB + 256GB
Rear Camera 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4300 mah
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 1:52 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77999

Android 10
Samsung Exynos 990
12MP + 64MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
News
Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed
Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

News

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy M31s sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G set to launch on August 7: Check details, price

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G set to launch on August 7: Check details, price
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में इतने रूपये है Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G की कीमत

रहस्यमी OnePlus स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, हो सकता है एक और सस्ता फोन लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile गेम किया क्विट तो तीन दोस्तों ने एक साथ को उतारा मौत के घाट

Amazon Prime Day 2020 सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट, जानिए ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: Apple, Xiaomi के फोन सस्ते में खरीदें, Citi, ICICI कार्ड पर 10% की छूट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
News
Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM
OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

News

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers