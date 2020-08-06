Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

Samsung has revealed the India price and pre-booking offers of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Customers will be able to buy the new flagship devices via Samsung.com, Flipkart, and across leading retail stores. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India is set at Rs 77,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (5G) is priced at Rs 1,04,999. As for the offers, those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000. Also Read - Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Pre-book, cashback offers and more

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone buyers will get benefits worth Rs 10,000 in India. Users will be able to redeem these on Samsung Shop app on a few products. These include Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, and Galaxy Tabs, among others. Apart from this, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards users will get cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G buyers will get up to Rs 9,000 cashback. Moreover, the existing Samsung Galaxy users are eligible for an upgrade offer and can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current phone. So, basically, the South Korean giant is giving an overall benefit of Rs 19,000 to buyers in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series: Check details

Galaxy Note 20 specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, depending on the market. There is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ HDR10+ Super AMOLED flat display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As for the photography, you get a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel main sensor. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel shooter with 3x optical zoom.

On the front, one will find a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The device has a 4,300mAh battery. It comes with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. You also get an IP68-certified build. The new Samsung Note series phone also features an S Pen stylus and its operable distance extends approximately 10 meters from the device in open space. It doesn’t require battery power, and it is IP68 rated. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Both the phones run Android 10 out of the box.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, offers a larger, 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+ QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is being offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, similar to the standard version. At the back of the phone, there is a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with PDAF, OIS, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture.

This rear camera sensor is assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The rear camera setup comes with laser AF sensor, 5x Optical Zoom, up to 50x super-resolution zoom, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM option and Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) tech for faster file transfer. It features a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery under the hood. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture.

Features Galaxy Note 20 Price 77999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 OS Android 10 Display 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus-2400×1080 Internal Memory 8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4300 mah