Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launched: Price, full specifications, sale and more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be available for purchase in select markets starting August 21, 2020. 

  Published: August 5, 2020 8:10 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has finally been launched. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price starts from  $999, which is around Rs 74,710 in India. The South Korean giant is yet to confirm the India prices of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. As soon as the company confirms the price details, we will update the copy, so stay tuned to BGR.in. The flagship devices will be available for purchase in select markets starting August 21, 2020. The pre-orders for both the handsets will start from August 6. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched; check price, features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (LTE) price is set at $999, which is around Rs 74,710 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray color options. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, will be sold with a price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs 97,220). This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM model is priced at $1,449.99 (around Rs 1,08,440). This device will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White color options. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will go on sale in India via Flipkart. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and all other products leaked before launch

Galaxy Note 20 specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, depending on the market. There is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ HDR10+ Super AMOLED flat display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As for the photography, you get a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel main sensor. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel shooter with 3x optical zoom. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect

On the front, one will find a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The device has a 4,300mAh battery. It comes with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. You also get an IP68-certified build. The new Samsung Note series phone also features an S Pen stylus and its operable distance extends approximately 10 meters from the device in open space. It doesn’t require battery power, and it is IP68 rated. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Both the phones run Android 10 out of the box.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, offers a larger, 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+ QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is being offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, similar to the standard version. At the back of the phone, there is a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with PDAF, OIS, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture.

This rear camera sensor is assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The rear camera setup comes with laser AF sensor, 5x Optical Zoom, up to 50x super-resolution zoom, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM option and Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) tech for faster file transfer. It features a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery under the hood. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price 73600
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh
  Published Date: August 5, 2020 8:10 PM IST

Best Sellers