comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to be unveiled in online-only event
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to be unveiled in online-only event

News

Samsung is expected to launch more than just the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Pro at the event, including the Galaxy Fold 2.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 8:48 AM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review aura glow

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is the next major flagship smartphone line up from the South Korean tech giant. The Unpacked event where the phones are set to launch will be reportedly held in August 2020. Further, for the first time in Samsung history, it will be an online event for its flagship phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch successor could have a premium titanium variant

Hardly a surprise, we all knew that if Samsung was to launch the Note 20 series in 2020 it would have to be an online-only event. In fact, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2020 could also have been an online affair. However, the event where the S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip were launched missed the pandemic outbreak by a couple of weeks and went ahead regardless. Also Read - Samsung launches new 50MP camera sensor with fast auto-focus

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

In the new Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to launch more than just the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Pro. We might even see the brand launch the Galaxy Fold 2 as well. There is no exact date for the event as of now. Moreover, since there is no venue that needs to be booked ahead of time, we will likely not see a leaked launch date for the phones either. It is now only up to Samsung to reveal the date for the same, which will likely not be revealed anytime soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch to get titanium edition

In other news, Samsung also has a new Galaxy Watch in the pipeline. Further, it will offer a premium titanium version of its upcoming smartwatch. The new material will help the new Galaxy Watch be super durable and lightweight at the same time. With titanium, the brand will also enter the ‘premium’ segment where it currently has no product and where the Apple Watch has no threat.

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor could have a premium titanium variant

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor could have a premium titanium variant

This new titanium variant is expected to be pretty expensive and that shouldn’t come at a shock. Previous reports have also suggested a little about the upcoming Galaxy Watch refresh. The new wearable is set to feature 8GB internal storage and will have a bigger 330mAh battery. The physically rotating bezel that has been a fan-favorite feature of the Samsung Galaxy Watch series is set to make a comeback here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 8:48 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

70500

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Triple - 12MP+12MP+64MP
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

115999

Android v9.0 (Pie)
Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor
16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event
Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant
Best Samsung Phone with Fingerprint Sensor in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone with Fingerprint Sensor in India
Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India
Best Samsung Mobile with Dual Sim to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Mobile with Dual Sim to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने चीन में लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

लॉकडाउन के दौरान OTT एप्स के नए यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़ी

Realme TV को सिर्फ 2000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, इस तरह से ले सकते हैं ब्लाइंड सेल में हिस्सा

Zomato और Swiggy ने शुरू की शराब की होम डिलिवरी

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event
Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon
Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

News

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera