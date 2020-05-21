Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is the next major flagship smartphone line up from the South Korean tech giant. The Unpacked event where the phones are set to launch will be reportedly held in August 2020. Further, for the first time in Samsung history, it will be an online event for its flagship phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch successor could have a premium titanium variant

Hardly a surprise, we all knew that if Samsung was to launch the Note 20 series in 2020 it would have to be an online-only event. In fact, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2020 could also have been an online affair. However, the event where the S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip were launched missed the pandemic outbreak by a couple of weeks and went ahead regardless.

In the new Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to launch more than just the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Pro. We might even see the brand launch the Galaxy Fold 2 as well. There is no exact date for the event as of now. Moreover, since there is no venue that needs to be booked ahead of time, we will likely not see a leaked launch date for the phones either. It is now only up to Samsung to reveal the date for the same, which will likely not be revealed anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch to get titanium edition

In other news, Samsung also has a new Galaxy Watch in the pipeline. Further, it will offer a premium titanium version of its upcoming smartwatch. The new material will help the new Galaxy Watch be super durable and lightweight at the same time. With titanium, the brand will also enter the ‘premium’ segment where it currently has no product and where the Apple Watch has no threat.

This new titanium variant is expected to be pretty expensive and that shouldn’t come at a shock. Previous reports have also suggested a little about the upcoming Galaxy Watch refresh. The new wearable is set to feature 8GB internal storage and will have a bigger 330mAh battery. The physically rotating bezel that has been a fan-favorite feature of the Samsung Galaxy Watch series is set to make a comeback here.

