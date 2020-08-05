Samsung will host its second mega launch event of 2020 today and there are a lot of goodies expected. The much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series will debut along with the Watch 3 and the Tab S7. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at this event. All these products have been teased or leaked in doable renders. However, just before the launch, you can actually check out all of them in high-resolution photos. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect

Thanks to tipster Evan Blass, Twitter is now flooded with all the official product images of Samsung’s upcoming products. The Galaxy Note 20 series is the highlight of today’s event and you can check it out in all its glory. There will be two models this year with different screen sizes. The Note 20 will ditch the curved edges but the Ultra will keep them. The S Pen is also going to be there along with more upgrades. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Galaxy Note 20 series renders

In the leaked images, the Note 20’s S Pen is seen involved in a couple of note-taking activities as well as creating presentations. The renders hint at something called voice recording in the Notes app, which is a new thing for the Note series. We will have to wait for the event in order to check out what this is all about. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update

What can I say, I’m a perfectionist. pic.twitter.com/A6btpkyZGa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 5, 2020

Apart from these, the Galaxy Note 20 series is flaunting its design with a rectangular camera hump sporting a quad-camera setup. There will be a bronze colour scheme accompanied by green, black and white variants too. Both phones have narrow bezels with a small punch-hole cutout for the camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G renders

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G apes the design ethos of the Galaxy Note 20 series. However, it retains the same form factor as the original Fold. The Fold 2 gets rid of all its bezels on both the displays and relies on small punch-hole cutouts for the cameras. The rear looks identical to the Note 20 phones. The videos suggest a main folding display without any permanent crease, which is impressive.

Other Galaxy product renders

Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung will also oveil many other products. There’s a Galaxy Watch 3 shown in the renders with a circular dial and wireless charging. The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are also leaked with their bean-shaped earbuds designs. Its case feature wireless charging and it can be seen filled up from the Note 20’s reverse wireless charging.

Samsung will also come up with the Galaxy Tab S7 as its latest flagship tablet. The Tab S7 will come with a host of accessories including a new keyboard as well as a trackpad. The Tab S7 could also come in two different screen sizes, similar to the iPad Pro models.