comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and more leak | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and all other products leaked before launch
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and all other products leaked before launch

News

Popular tipster Evan Blass has leaked all the products Samsung will unveil at today’s Unpacked event. The list includes the Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Watch 3, Tab S7 and more.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Samsung Note 20 leaked renders

Credits: Evan Blass

Samsung will host its second mega launch event of 2020 today and there are a lot of goodies expected. The much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series will debut along with the Watch 3 and the Tab S7. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at this event. All these products have been teased or leaked in doable renders. However, just before the launch, you can actually check out all of them in high-resolution photos. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect

Thanks to tipster Evan Blass, Twitter is now flooded with all the official product images of Samsung’s upcoming products. The Galaxy Note 20 series is the highlight of today’s event and you can check it out in all its glory. There will be two models this year with different screen sizes. The Note 20 will ditch the curved edges but the Ultra will keep them. The S Pen is also going to be there along with more upgrades. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Galaxy Note 20 series renders

In the leaked images, the Note 20’s S Pen is seen involved in a couple of note-taking activities as well as creating presentations. The renders hint at something called voice recording in the Notes app, which is a new thing for the Note series. We will have to wait for the event in order to check out what this is all about. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update

Apart from these, the Galaxy Note 20 series is flaunting its design with a rectangular camera hump sporting a quad-camera setup. There will be a bronze colour scheme accompanied by green, black and white variants too. Both phones have narrow bezels with a small punch-hole cutout for the camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G renders

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G apes the design ethos of the Galaxy Note 20 series. However, it retains the same form factor as the original Fold. The Fold 2 gets rid of all its bezels on both the displays and relies on small punch-hole cutouts for the cameras. The rear looks identical to the Note 20 phones. The videos suggest a main folding display without any permanent crease, which is impressive.

Other Galaxy product renders

Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung will also oveil many other products. There’s a Galaxy Watch 3 shown in the renders with a circular dial and wireless charging. The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are also leaked with their bean-shaped earbuds designs. Its case feature wireless charging and it can be seen filled up from the Note 20’s reverse wireless charging.

Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

Also Read

Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung will also come up with the Galaxy Tab S7 as its latest flagship tablet. The Tab S7 will come with a host of accessories including a new keyboard as well as a trackpad. The Tab S7 could also come in two different screen sizes, similar to the iPad Pro models.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Check prices
News
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Check prices
Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched

News

Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched

PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Check prices

Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know
August 5, 2020 - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Virtual Event: Here's What We Know So Far

Brand Solution

August 5, 2020 - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Virtual Event: Here's What We Know So Far
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus Nord को टक्कर देने के लिए Poco लॉन्च करेगा नया स्मार्टफोन

फ्री में मिल रहा ROG Phone 3, जीतने के लिए सॉल्व करनी होगी पज्जल

Sony का 55इंच 4K TV भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Mi TV Stick, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 सीरीज का लॉन्च आज, ये होंगी खूबियां और ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i
News
Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Check prices

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Check prices
Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched

News

Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 ad others leak
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers