Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

The company is slated to host launch event on August 5 when it will also unveil the new Flip 5G and Fold 2 devices.

  Published: July 11, 2020 3:54 PM IST
Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in less than a month. And new media report says while everyone would expect the phones to cost more than the predecessors, the company has other ideas. As per Korean publication Naver, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will be cheaper by $40 (Rs 3,000 approx). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

You might say this is not a big price drop but for a flagship phone series in 2020 to cost lower than its previous model is more than welcome. The main reason behind the change of heart could be the overall situation because of the pandemic. The company is likely to have observed tepid demand for high-end phones since March this year, when the Galaxy S20 series launched. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks offer closer look, various color variants

And with the coronavirus making huge impact across the globe, things are unlikely to change in the months to come. This is likely to have played a part in Samsung’s pricing strategy for the Galaxy Note 20. The pricing effect will be first observed in its domestic market. And the report expects Samsung to pass on similar benefits to buyers in other countries as well. Having said that, expect the Ultra variant to cost over a lakh in markets like India. Also Read - Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones after Apple

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Just like the Galaxy S20 series will come with 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate. Being a Galaxy Note series device, the phone will also feature an S-Pen too. Also Read – Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the series and the most expensive. The device could have a 4500 mAh battery and a 108MP primary camera with 50X digital zoom. Reports suggest Note 20 series will also be the first to use the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

The Galaxy Note 20 would come apparently come with Full HD+ resolution and a conventional refresh rate of 60Hz. While the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will be arriving with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution. The launch event is slated for August 5 and we’ll get you more updates then.

