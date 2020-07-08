comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images; confirms minor design changes

Samsung's next flagship Galaxy Note 20 lineup is expected to get minor design changes and offer new bronze finish.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Galaxy Note 20 main

Photo: Jimmy Is Promo/Twitter

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at a virtual event on August 5. The new product lineup will not only succeed the Galaxy Note 10 series but also fill in for the sales void caused by the pandemic. Ahead of the launch next month, the smartphone appeared in the form of renders. The Korean company inadvertently confirmed that Galaxy Note 20 series will come in a new bronze color option. This will add interest to the lineup which might not bring major changes in terms of features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

Now, the smartphone seems to have leaked in the form of real-world images. YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo has shared alleged images of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. These pictures are our first look yet at the upcoming Galaxy Note flagship and it doesn’t look different. That’s likely because the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to borrow some of the design and product decisions previously seen on the Galaxy S20 series. However, we recommend taking this with a grain of salt. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display

Samsung has not done enough to shield its next flagship product from leaking ahead of launch. The first hint of Galaxy Note 20 series design came via the company’s official website. The Ukrainian website of Samsung accidentally listed the smartphone in its new bronze color. The pictures also show the front of the device, which seems similar to the existing Galaxy Note 10 series. There is a centered punch-hole at the top of the display and does not look as small as the one seen on the Galaxy S20 series. Also Read - Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5; alongside the Galaxy Fold 2

We can also see the volume rocker and power button placed on the right side of the device. This is similar to the Galaxy S20 lineup and different from Galaxy Note 10. Jimmy Is Promo further claims that the slot for S Pen and speakers are being moved to the left side of the device. So, it looks like minor changes for a streamlined user experience is on the cards. On the back, however, the camera layout seems similar to the one seen with the Galaxy S20. There seems to be a folded lens setup similar to one we saw on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This camera is likely to be accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor placed on the right side of the main camera module. The YouTuber also claims that the Galaxy Note 20 series will run version 2.5 of One UI out of the box. With Samsung having confirmed the August 5 launch date, this could be an interesting announcement. It will also be interesting to see how Samsung holds the event when there won’t be giant audiences or multiple screens to show off the device. But one thing is certain: Samsung needs more than a perfect device to challenge OnePlus and Apple in the premium segment.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 5:43 PM IST

