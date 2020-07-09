comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked video shows huge camera bump
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seems to borrow the camera setup from Galaxy S20 Ultra and has minor design changes compared to its predecessor.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 9:02 AM IST
Galaxy Note 20 main

Photo: Jimmy Is Promo/Twitter

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to be the third device in the Note lineup this year. The Korean giant will announce the smartphone at a virtual unpacked event on August 5. Ahead of the big launch, Samsung has already given away hints at what to expect. The Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to be joined by Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds X. While the lineup looks expansive, the Galaxy Note series is the one that will remain practical and also the highlight of the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images; confirms minor design changes

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hands-On Video

We had already seen the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak via Samsung’s Ukraine website a few days back. It was followed by a more detailed leak by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo, who shared a number of pictures of the device on Twitter. Now, the YouTuber is back with a hands-on video. This video shows the alleged Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from all the possible angles. The one minute and 23 seconds video seems to be based on an early prototype of the device. It shows the model number is Samsung SM-N986U and it runs One UI version 2.5 out of the box. Also Read - Samsung 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV and Unbox Magic 3.0 TV range launched in India, starts at Rs 20,990

In terms of design, the alleged Galaxy Note 20 Ultra basically looks like a Galaxy S20 Ultra with a stylus. Samsung seems to be moving the S Pen slot and speaker to the left side this year. However, the S Pen seems to be the same as the one from its predecessor and it is said to gain new features like pointer mode. On the back, there seems to be a new triple camera setup with an additional 3D ToF sensor placed on the right hand side of this module. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

The triple camera setup likely houses the folded lens camera for telephoto but it might ditch the ill-received 100x Space Zoom feature. The top and bottom look flat but the camera bump is bigger than the one on S20 Ultra. This looks like another iterative update from the Korean company. Samsung lost the momentum with Galaxy S20 series due to shutdown caused by the pandemic. Now, it needs a stronger device lineup to convince consumers to upgrade.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 9:02 AM IST

