Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives durability test

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is right now one of the most luxurious smartphones money can buy. Costing above Rs 1 lakh in India, it is only second to the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold in terms of pricing. The Ultra brings a couple of interesting features and expands on the Note lineup's stronghold points. But curiosity forces people to see how durable the Ultra model would be. Well, it has passed JerryRigEverything's test with flying colours.

In his video, Zach puts the Note 20 Ultra through his usual rigorous testing that involves scratching, bending and burning. Similar to most smartphones using the Gorilla Glass 6 protection, the Ultra starts accumulating scratches with Level 6 Mohs. The Level 7 Mohs end up giving deeper grooves on the display. This isn't as surprising given that glass has its limits to scratches. One should note that Samsung uses the Gorilla Glass Victus on the Ultra.

The scratch test also reveals that the camera lenses are scratch-resistant. Sadly, the aluminium sides are prone to scratches easily. The S Pen is made of plastic and that pride little integrity to its structure. Hence, it easily snaps into two with moderate pressure. Zach goes on to show the innards of the S Pen after completely peeling off the plastic shield.

The Ultra refuses to bend under extreme pressure, emphasizing its strong build quality. However, the burn test manages to damage the massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display easily. After almost a duration of 24 seconds, the screen gets permanently damaged after exposure to the flame.

On the whole, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra performs impressively. However, the Gorilla Glass Victus does not appear to be any stronger than the older glass variants in the test. Maybe Corning designed the glass to resist scratches to general dust particles and coins more than sharp instruments. Additionally, you should keep the S Pen safe given that it can be snapped into two easily.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra prices

Similar to last year’s model, the Note 20 series comes in two models this year. The base Galaxy Note 20 starts at a price of Rs 77,999 in India. This variant will get you 4G connectivity, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Note 20 Ultra goes for Rs 1,04,999 in India and comes in a single storage variant of 256GB. The Ultra also supports 5G connectivity unlike the Galaxy Note 20.