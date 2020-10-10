Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has already got one update this month. This included the October 2020 security patch. And this week, it has issued another update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in particular. According to this report by Sammobile, the update looks to improve the battery life of the phone. In addition to this, the update promises to improve the stability of the camera. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s now available with 128GB storage model: Price in India, specs

The report points out Samsung is rolling out this update for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users in Germany right now. The update comes with firmware version N98xxXXU1ATJ1 and headed to devices over the air. And the good news is, the same improvements will be offered to other devices in the Galaxy Note 20 series. After Germany, we expect the update to release for markets like India in the coming weeks.

As always, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users can head over to Settings – Software update on the phone to check if you have got the new version. You can always install it manually (flashing the new version) or wait for the version to hit their device. Either ways, we're eager to see the improvements the phone gets with the new update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+ QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by octa-core Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC options. At the back of the phone, you get a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

This rear camera sensor is paired with 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The device gets up to 12GB of RAM and features Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) tech for faster file transfer. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery under the hood.