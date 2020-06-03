comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra spotted online; check details | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an 'Ultra' variant, but here's the catch

A certification reveals and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it could just be the Galaxy Note 20 Plus with a new name.

  • Updated: June 3, 2020 10:11 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ CAD Renders

Photo: Pigtou

Samsung blew away the specification numbers game with the top-end variant of its Galaxy S20 series in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. With the highest specifications in pretty much every area, including being the first phone with 16GB RAM, the phone was a beast in the game. This made many people wonder if we’d see another ‘Ultra’ by Samsung when the next flagship series came out. Now, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch, an Ultra variant of the phone is finally in sight. Also Read - Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip with June 2020 security patch

A recent certification from the Bluetooth SIG certification website reveals a device explicitly called the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, this contradicts something we heard about the series in the past, that the Note 20 series will have just two models, unlike the S20 series which had three models. So how exactly does an Ultra model fit in here? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart; Here is everything we know

A hint to the mystery comes in the form of the model number of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the listing. The SM-N986U model has also previously been associated with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. This could mean that Samsung is simply removing the intermediate ‘Plus’ variant and instead of making just two phones in the series. These will be the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

If this is true, whether the new ‘Ultra’ model will be as heavily specced out as its S20 counterpart is debatable. Maybe Samsung decided after the S20 Ultra that maybe a phone that has the best specification-sheet and an equally big price tag is not the best idea. The only way to know for sure would be to wait out for the launch of the phones, which is expected to be in August. However, we might likely get to see some more leaks on the specifications of both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models in the near future.

As far as what the specification the Bluetooth SIG certification reveals, it is not much. It only reveals that the phone will feature Bluetooth 5.0. Interestingly, it is not the latest Bluetooth version right now, but the same one used on the Galaxy S20 series phones.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 9:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2020 10:11 PM IST

