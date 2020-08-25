comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 face green tint issue | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 have screen problem with green tint issue
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 have screen problem with green tint issue

This problem had previously appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S20 models as well, earlier this year.

  Updated: August 25, 2020 8:07 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions (7)

The strange green screen problem that appeared at the beginning of the year on several Galaxy S20 models apparently started to appear again, this time on Samsung’s newly launched devices. According to Sam Mobile, handset owners of the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lines are complaining about a greenish tone on their displays. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped: All you need to know

Allegedly, the problem has something to do with decreasing the brightness of the screen. According to the reports, after a certain level, the green hue begins to emerge. As of now, only the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is suffering from the problem. This is quite strange, considering the fact that the previous problem mainly affected the Exynos version of the Galaxy S20 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note series could soon be merged with Galaxy Z Fold lineup: Report

AMOLED screen defect?

Going a little further, it is possible to speculate that if the Galaxy Tab S7 series is also facing the problem. This would indicate that the issue is not related to the drivers of the Super AMOLED displays. It is also important to pay attention to the issue that the problem is not limited only to Samsung. Since other manufacturers such as Apple and Google have also had some devices affected. The iPhone 11, for example, faced the same issue, as did the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices, in addition to several others. Also Read - These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

The good news is that the problem – at least in the vast majority of cases – this has most likely nothing to do with hardware defects. As Sam Mobile itself reports, virtually all Galaxy S20 models affected by the greenish screen earlier this year had the problem resolved with just a single software update. Samsung hasn’t commented on the reports relating to this problem yet. However, it is likely that if the issue can be fixed via an OTA update, the company may roll it out.

  Published Date: August 25, 2020 4:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 25, 2020 8:07 PM IST

