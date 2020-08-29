Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems

A recent discovery by iFixit indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lineup has models with different cooling systems. Some use graphite layers, and others use copper steam chambers. The issue has generated buzz in the international media, especially after criticism regarding the “above normal” warming. But despite the explosive past of the Galaxy Note line, there is no evidence that excessive heat this time means anything bad. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 have screen problem with green tint issue

According to iFixit, when disassembling a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the cooling system used graphite layers. This is a surprise since the company usually uses copper vapor chambers. However, the dismantling of another "Ultra" revealed the traditional copper solution.

As per YouTuber, JerryRigEverything, the Note 20 Ultra Exynos 990 model has only a thin cooling pad made of graphite layers. As a result, Zack not only criticizes the inadequate cooling in his opinion, which is unworthy for a flagship but also the hardware.

That might not be a problem in a midrange phone. But with Samsung’s most expensive flagship, customers might not be comfortable with such experiments. Especially since there are already initial indications of some inexplicable differences in the efficiency of the individual Galaxy Note 20 Ultra models.

The problems related to heating could be due to the mechanism change. Some reviewers reported excess heat, and others did not have the same experience in their tests. The well-known leaker and XDA developer member, Max Weinbach, has said his Galaxy Note20 Ultra stays cool while that of a friend overheats.

If more such anecdotes emerge, that would not be good feedback for Samsung’s experiments with the Note 20 Ultra cooling systems. Samsung has not yet explained the reason for choosing two different systems for the same model, nor has it commented on the cases of heating of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.