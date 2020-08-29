comscore Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals two cooling systems
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals two cooling systems

News

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may come with copper chambers or graphite pads, and there doesn't seem to be a standard set by Samsung.

  • Published: August 29, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

A recent discovery by iFixit indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lineup has models with different cooling systems. Some use graphite layers, and others use copper steam chambers. The issue has generated buzz in the international media, especially after criticism regarding the “above normal” warming. But despite the explosive past of the Galaxy Note line, there is no evidence that excessive heat this time means anything bad. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 have screen problem with green tint issue

According to iFixit, when disassembling a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the cooling system used graphite layers. This is a surprise since the company usually uses copper vapor chambers. However, the dismantling of another “Ultra” revealed the traditional copper solution. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues right out of the box

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra different cooling systems

As per YouTuber, JerryRigEverything, the Note 20 Ultra Exynos 990 model has only a thin cooling pad made of graphite layers. As a result, Zack not only criticizes the inadequate cooling in his opinion, which is unworthy for a flagship but also the hardware. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doesn’t surprise in JerryRigEverything scratch test

That might not be a problem in a midrange phone. But with Samsung’s most expensive flagship, customers might not be comfortable with such experiments. Especially since there are already initial indications of some inexplicable differences in the efficiency of the individual Galaxy Note 20 Ultra models.

The problems related to heating could be due to the mechanism change. Some reviewers reported excess heat, and others did not have the same experience in their tests. The well-known leaker and XDA developer member, Max Weinbach, has said his Galaxy Note20 Ultra stays cool while that of a friend overheats.

If more such anecdotes emerge, that would not be good feedback for Samsung’s experiments with the Note 20 Ultra cooling systems. Samsung has not yet explained the reason for choosing two different systems for the same model, nor has it commented on the cases of heating of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 29, 2020 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
News
Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

News

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

Apple removes Epic Games account, its apps from App Store

Gaming

Apple removes Epic Games account, its apps from App Store

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

News

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems

News

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon
Samsung phones that received a price cut

Top Products

Samsung phones that received a price cut
Samsung Phones with more than 5000mah battery

Top Products

Samsung Phones with more than 5000mah battery

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के इस लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन में हुआ प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Infinix के अगले बजट स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, 5,000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे से होगा लैस

8वीं फ्लोर से गिरने के बाद भी Xiaomi के इस बजट स्मार्टफोन का डिस्प्ले रहा सुरक्षित

Realme लॉन्च करने वाला है सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानकारी आई सामने

OPPO और Realme के बाद OnePlus भी ला रहा है अपना ये प्रोडक्ट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
News
Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

News

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2
Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022
OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

News

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers