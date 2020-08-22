comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues right out of the box

Samsung is yet to admit that the first Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra batch is facing camera sensor issues at large.

  Published: August 22, 2020 5:30 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions (7)

Over a hundred buyers of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 20 Ultra took to Samsung Forums on the first day itself to report a bunch of Camera issues. The problem was reportedly a batch of camera sensors that weren’t up to the mark. As per a report by SamMobile, a total of over 100 reports were filed until Thursday morning. Also Read - Samsung announces partnership with Logitech to offer video conferencing solutions

Some of the early reports even spotted dust particles and condensation droplets appearing on the wrong side of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s camera module. Samsung is yet to acknowledge the widespread issue. Moreover, in a statement provided to local media in South Korea, a Samsung official said that minor water condensation effects, by themselves, aren’t evidence of a manufacturing defect and shouldn’t impact functionality. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives durability test

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has come out to be a rather sturdy and durable smartphone from the brand. In a recent YouTube video by JerryRigEverything, the smartphone was put through its paces. However, the phone lasted pretty well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium

Similar to most smartphones using the Gorilla Glass 6 protection, the Ultra starts accumulating scratches with Level 6 Mohs. The Level 7 Mohs end up giving deeper grooves on the display. This isn’t as surprising given that glass has its limits to scratches. One should note that Samsung uses the Gorilla Glass Victus on the Ultra.

The scratch test also reveals that the camera lenses are scratch-resistant. Sadly, the aluminum sides are prone to scratches easily. The S Pen is made of plastic and that pride little integrity to its structure. Hence, it easily snaps into two with moderate pressure. Zach goes on to show the innards of the S Pen after completely peeling off the plastic shield.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium

The Ultra refuses to bend under extreme pressure, emphasizing its strong build quality. However, the burn test manages to damage the massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display easily. After almost a duration of 24 seconds, the screen gets permanently damaged after exposure to the flame.

हिंदी समाचार

LG Q92 5G की लाइव तस्वीरें हुई लीक, अलग तरह के डिजाइन के साथ आएगा यह फोन

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स हुए लीक

Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी हुआ MIUI 12 अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर

Google Pixel 5 स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा पंच होल डिस्प्ले

Mirzapur season 2 के दो टीजर आए सामने, दिखा त्रिपाठी का 'सिंहासन' और गुड्डू का 'स्वैग'

Best Sellers