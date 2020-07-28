The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to come with an improved version of the S-Pen stylus, which is likely to bring a host of new gestures and features. According to SamMobile, the expectation is that these new features will also be present in the lineup’s less expensive models, such as the Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra S-pen new features

Now, a YouTuber named JimmyIsPromo has posted a series of videos allegedly showing the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and its unique features. Among them is the new S-Pen, which should serve as a pointer for presentations – in the style of those traditional red lasers.

To activate the functionality, users will have to press the pen button. By pressing this button twice, you can change the type of pointer. Including a laser style option and a "spotlight" option. The options menu even allows you to change the speed and style of the arrow according to the user's preferences.

Moreover, it was also showcased that the new S-Pen will retain the functionality of previous models. Such as that seen in the Galaxy Note 10+. This includes a series of features, such as using it as a shutter to take pictures. However, the possibilities do not end there. It is likely to implement more innovative functionalities, which will be showcased at its launch event.

Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy Note 20-series is scheduled to be unveiled at the Unpacked event next month. In the past few weeks, several alleged information about the device has been revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to have a 6.9-inch display with 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of pricing, expect the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ to cost between Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to have a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh in India.