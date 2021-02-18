comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE could be a reality after Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note 21 FE, reveals new concept images

Samsung could soon launch the alleged Galaxy Note 21 FE (Fan Edition) for which we have now started seeing rumours and leaks. Here's what it is all about.

galaxy note 21 fe

Image: LetsGoDigital

Samsung, after launching the Galaxy S21 series, is now expected to focus on new Galaxy Note smartphones and could soon launch the Galaxy Note 21 lineup. We now have new rumours that hint at the arrival of the Galaxy Note 21 FE, similar to the Galaxy S20 FE launched last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: Specs and price of 4G, 5G versions

This comes after we have been hearing rumours that Samsung could kill the Galaxy Note series, considering it just introduced the Galaxy S21 Ultra with an S Pen and sort of dismisses the need for a standalone series for just one feature. Moving forward, let’s see what information we have with us. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 first impressions: A flagship processor in a plastic body

This is how Galaxy Note 21 FE look like

The new leak (courtesy, LetsGoDigital) comes in the form of concept photos that envisions the Galaxy Note 21 FE. The alleged smartphone is shown in Phantom White, which is expected to be a colour option for the device. Also Read - Top 5 tablets for watching movies, playing games, entertainment, and more

By the looks of it, the Galaxy Note 21 FE could strike a resemblance with the Galaxy S21+, coming with the same vertical, big camera bump along with an Infinity-O display (with a punch-hole in the middle of the top part). The bottom end is expected to house speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a standalone port, which is most likely to house the S Pen. Speaking of the S Pen, it is also expected to be painted in White.

galaxy note 21 fe

Image: LetsGoDigital

There is also a glance at the box of the device, which suggests that the South Korean company will exclude an in-box charger and earphones.

If the Galaxy Note 21 FE becomes a reality, it will be a third instalment of the Samsung ‘Fan Edition’ devices. To recall, it started with the trend back in 2017 with the launch of the Galaxy Note FE, which was a rebranded Galaxy Note 7 trying to make a comeback after the whole battery debacle. Years later, we saw the Galaxy S20 FE just last year, which acted as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21 series.

Will Galaxy Note series finally stay or go?

After being subjected to the rumour that we might not see a new Galaxy Note device this year, the information on the Galaxy Note 21 FE feels like a relief, especially for the Note fans.

However, with no information on the primary Note 21 devices, a straight-up Fan Edition feels fishy. There are chances Samsung won’t scrape the Galaxy Note series this year (as said by the company earlier) but might do after 2021. The Galaxy Note 21 FE could be an ode to the iconic series for the fans and the ‘last Note.’

If this is the case, the Galaxy Note 21 FE is most likely to get all the high-end specs seen on the Galaxy S21 series with maybe a slightly lower pricing.

There is also a possibility that the Galaxy Note series will stay and this is just the start of the Note 21 series’ rumour thread, which with time, is bound to expand.

Just to tell you, these are mere speculations and we still lack concrete information on the same. Hence, take the above-mentioned with a grain of salt. We will update you when we get more information on the same. So, stay tuned to this space.

Published Date: February 18, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 10:28 AM IST

