Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android 9 Pie Beta program with One UI announced

The beta build also includes One UI, Samsung's brand-new Android overlay, and security patch for January 2019.

  Updated: January 15, 2019 10:20 PM IST
Samsung is all geared up for its February 20 Unpacked launch event, where the company will be unveiling as many as four top-tier smartphones under the eagerly-anticipated Galaxy S10 line-up. However, before the S10 series becomes official, it seems Samsung wants to bring its current (and previous) flagships up to speed as well, as far as important updates are concerned.

Samsung recently started rolling out stable builds of the latest Android Pie update to its Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy S9 smartphones, to users in South Korea and India. With the 2018 flagships taken care of, it appears that the South Korean technology major has now turned its attention to the Galaxy Note 8, its 2017 standard-bearer.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samsung could commence Android Pie beta program for the Galaxy Note 8 soon. Indeed, the company has now started beta registrations for the top-tier phablet from 2017. According to a report by 9to5Google, Galaxy Note 8 users who wish to try out the latest Android version (along with Samsung’s brand-new One UI overlay) can do so by enrolling in the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Once done, they should receive Android Pie’s beta build (bearing identifier N950FXXU5ZSA5) on their device(s). Apart from the new Android version and One UI, the build also includes Android security patch for the month of January 2019.

Now that the beta program is live, it should not (hopefully) take much time for the company to iron out bugs and push out a stable release to the Galaxy Note 8.

