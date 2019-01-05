comscore
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie beta program could kick off next week

If the beta program starts in the middle of January then users will have to wait for the update until the month of March or April.

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Samsung has just launched the final stable update for its Galaxy Note 9 users in select parts of the world. Prior to this, the company had released the stable version of the update to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users. The roll-out of the update to its latest flagship smartphones in the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series indicates that the company is likely to focus on older devices including the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. According to a new report, it looks like the first step towards bringing Android Pie, the Android Pie beta program is likely to start for Galaxy Note 8 in coming days.

This information was spotted by SamMobile and according to the report, this information was initially revealed by a Samsun moderator on the Samsung member forum in South Korea. According to the report, S8 users will be in line to get the update after the Note 8 users. The report also noted that if the beta program starts in the middle of January then users will have to wait for the update until the month of March or April. We think that this could be further delayed because of the launch of the latest Galaxy S10 lineup around the same time.

As pointed in the report, the company has already revealed a roadmap to roll out Android Pie update to its device lineup including the mid-range and budget devices. There is no information on the markets that will be the first to receive the Android Pie-based beta program but it is likely that the company will follow the same path as it did while working on the update for S9 and Note 9 devices.

According to the report, Galaxy S8 users will get the Android Pie-based beta after it is rolled out for Note 8 devices. This information comes right around the time when leaks regarding the upcoming Galaxy S10 lineup and the Galaxy M series have increased on the internet.

