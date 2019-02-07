comscore
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie beta update reportedly released

The third Android Pie beta brings several bug fixes and February security patch as well.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 7:29 PM IST
Last month, Samsung released its One UI OS based on Android Pie beta program for the Galaxy Note 8. The handset has since received two beta firmware. Now, the company has reportedly rolled out the third version of Android Pie beta. Additionally, the Galaxy S8 recently received its third build. The third Android Pie beta brings several bug fixes and February security patch as well. The update comes with N950FXXU5ZSB1 firmware version.

The Galaxy Note 8 running beta firmware will soon get the update notification. To check, head to the Settings menu and select the Download and install option. Additionally, the final and stable version of Android Pie is expected to hit the Galaxy Note 8 smartphones in a few weeks. Additionally, in the second version of Android Pie beta update, a few bugs were fixed. The issue of fingerprint sensor not working with Samsung Pay was fixed. Another issue of the Air Command icon was also addressed among other issues.

Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak; confirms name, hole punch design and features

Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak; confirms name, hole punch design and features

Besides, last month, the South Korean giant launched two new smartphones, called Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India. The handsets fall under the new Galaxy M series. The devices went on sale today for the second time. The Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with a starting price of Rs 7,990, while the Galaxy M20 starts from Rs 10,990.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Hands-On

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display and packs an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC. The smartphone sports a dual camera system at the back. It runs Samsung Experience UI 9.5 based on the old Android Oreo OS. It is kept alive by a 3,400mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V display. It is built around an octa-core Exynos 7904 chipset. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera system.

  Published Date: February 7, 2019 7:29 PM IST

