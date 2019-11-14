Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

Samsung has started rolling out a new update for two of its smartphones, the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy A80. The update brings the latest Android security patch (November 2019). The update is reportedly live in Panama and Thailand, and other markets will get it soon. Here is all we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, A80 update detailed

The Galaxy Note 8 Android update carries software version number N950FXXS8DSK1. The Galaxy A80, on the other hand, carries software number A805FXXS3ASK3, SamMobile reports. The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes and performance improvements. New features will come as a part of Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. However, there is no clarity on whether the Galaxy Note 8 will get the update. Meanwhile, you can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install option to install the latest update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price, specifications

Launched in August 2017 globally, and mid-September in India for Rs 67,900, the Galaxy Note 8 is now available for under Rs 37,000. It is still a good option for users who want a flagship smartphone with dual rear cameras, and want the S Pen experience. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Talking about the dual-camera setup, the Samsung smartphone includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor (telephoto lens). Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with auto-focus. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless fast charging. In terms of security, you get a fingerprint scanner at the back, and an Iris scanner on the front. The smartphone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

