Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update

The Galaxy Note 8 latest update features new security enhancements for the device.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 1:46 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-8-s-pen-air-command

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Note 8 flagship device from 2018. The latest update brings the new February 2020 Android security patch to the device. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 latest update bumps up the software build version number to N950FXXS9DTA1, and its firmware is about 4.2 GB in size. The update is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS-based OneUI software and includes bug fixes, security enhancements with February 2020 Android security patch. It is currently rolling out for users based in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 February 2020 security patch update is rolling out in a staged process via OTA. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the latest February 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several high and critical security issues in the device. These exploits could have enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung‘s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens camera.

The Galaxy Note 8 also has an Exynos 8895 SoC and Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 1:46 PM IST

