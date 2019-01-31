Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 recently joined the One UI-based Android 9 Pie beta upgrade program. Now, the Korean smartphone maker has begun roll out of the January security patch to those using the stable update. The company has been rolling out January security patch to its devices over the past few weeks and while it has arrived on a handful of devices, the Note 8 becomes the latest beneficiary of this maintenance update. The update is basically upgrading the security patch version to January 2019 on units running Android Oreo.

The January security patch was first released as part of One UI Android Pie beta program early this month. The firmware version being rolled out by Samsung for the Galaxy Note 8 is signed as N950FXXU5CSA5 for the Brazilian market. The patch is also being released by Verizon in the United States and is signed as firmware version N950USQS5CRL1. This coincides with reports of AT&T releasing the January security patch for its variant as well. Those who own the unlocked version of Galaxy Note 8 can get firmware version N950U1UES5CSA1, which will bring their device to January patch version.

This security patch being rolled out fixes three critical vulnerabilities being reported as part of Android security bulletin. It also addresses several high-risk vulnerabilities in addition to four found in Samsung’s own software. One of the vulnerabilities being address by Samsung is the one where the possibility of a user’s access to data over WiFi being interrupted.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The January security patch should be released as a firmware update by other carriers in the United States soon. The smartphone is also eligible for Android Pie update but it is not expected to arrive until next month. The beta program is already underway and Samsung has real quick to release stable update.