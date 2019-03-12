comscore
  Samsung Galaxy Note 8 getting March 2019 security patch in select markets
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 getting March 2019 security patch in select markets

The March security update is the first major update for Galaxy Note 8 since Android Pie release last month.

  Published: March 12, 2019 3:04 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 8 review air commands

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the newest device to get the security patch for the month of March. Google released the March security patch for its Pixel smartphones last week and its OEM partners get access to the security update a month in advance. The Korean electronics giant has released the latest Android security patch in a handful of markets including Taiwan, Bulgaria, Romania, Switzerland and the Nordic region. The March security update bumps the software version of N950FXXS5DSB4 and is the first software update for Note 8 in these regions since they received Android Pie update last month.

The N950FXXS5DSB4 software update is the second Android Pie-based update for the Galaxy Note 8. While Samsung has not officially announced the change log just yet, the March security patch addresses some of the critical vulnerabilities discovered in Android. According to Android security bulletin, the March security patch mitigates vulnerabilities in the framework, media framework and system. Google says the most severe vulnerabilities in the framework could allow a “local malicious application to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.”

The update fixes eight critical vulnerabilities discovered in Android and there is also fix for 11 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure (SVE) items that affect Samsung’s own software, reports Sammobile. Google says the most severe of the issues is a critical vulnerability in media framework that could enable a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The search giant assess the severity of a vulnerability based on the effect that vulnerability could have on an affected device.

The Android Security Bulletin also notes that Google has not seen any reports of active customer exploitation of abuse of the newly reported issues. The update for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the above-mentioned markets should arrive as an OTA update. Users can head over to Settings and then tap on Software Update and select Download updates manually to see if their device is getting the update.

  Published Date: March 12, 2019 3:04 PM IST

