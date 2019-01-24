Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update

Samsung is currently rolling out the second version of its Android 9 Pie-based beta for Galaxy Note 8 users. This new beta update comes just a week before Samsung initially opened its beta program for the Galaxy Note 8. According to the information on the internet, the new version brings the software version to N950FXXU5ZSAB, and packs a number of bug fixes along with the January 2019 Android Security patch.

Galaxy Note 8 users who have installed the first One UI beta are getting the new version as an Over the Air (OTA) update that is 705MB in size. The update package is considerably large in size because of lack of support for Project Treble on Galaxy Note 8 devices. According to a report by SamMobile, the new update fixes some problems with the camera including force close error while trying to record video in slow motion mode.

The update also fixes a significant issue while downloading files to the microSD card including instances were downloaded music files were not detected or the downloaded file actually not getting saved. Other fixes include screen freeze issue after users entered their device PIN to unlock their devices.

The company also added a warning in the changelog asking users to take a backup of the data before going ahead with the update process. Developers have also noted issues that were not fixed in the update under the “Known Issue” section adding that users will still face device reboot if they use People Edge panel in the Edge screen functionality. According to the report, the company noted that users will not face the reboot if they immediately tap on the panel after a missed call but it is better to just turn off the option in the settings section.

This new update comes days after it was initially reported that the company is on schedule to roll out Android 9 Pie updates for its devices. It is likely that the company may also launch a new version of the beta update for Galaxy S8 users but it is not confirmed. This update also comes right after it was revealed that the company is planning to roll out Android Pie update for its upcoming Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 devices in August 2019.