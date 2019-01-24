comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update

News

Note 8 users who have installed the first One UI beta are getting the new version as an Over the Air (OTA) update that is 705MB in size.

  • Published: January 24, 2019 10:47 AM IST
samsung one ui android pie

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Samsung is currently rolling out the second version of its Android 9 Pie-based beta for Galaxy Note 8 users. This new beta update comes just a week before Samsung initially opened its beta program for the Galaxy Note 8. According to the information on the internet, the new version brings the software version to N950FXXU5ZSAB, and packs a number of bug fixes along with the January 2019 Android Security patch.

Galaxy Note 8 users who have installed the first One UI beta are getting the new version as an Over the Air (OTA) update that is 705MB in size. The update package is considerably large in size because of lack of support for Project Treble on Galaxy Note 8 devices. According to a report by SamMobile, the new update fixes some problems with the camera including force close error while trying to record video in slow motion mode.

The update also fixes a significant issue while downloading files to the microSD card including instances were downloaded music files were not detected or the downloaded file actually not getting saved. Other fixes include screen freeze issue after users entered their device PIN to unlock their devices.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The company also added a warning in the changelog asking users to take a backup of the data before going ahead with the update process. Developers have also noted issues that were not fixed in the update under the “Known Issue” section adding that users will still face device reboot if they use People Edge panel in the Edge screen functionality. According to the report, the company noted that users will not face the reboot if they immediately tap on the panel after a missed call but it is better to just turn off the option in the settings section.

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Also Read

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

This new update comes days after it was initially reported that the company is on schedule to roll out Android 9 Pie updates for its devices. It is likely that the company may also launch a new version of the beta update for Galaxy S8 users but it is not confirmed. This update also comes right after it was revealed that the company is planning to roll out Android Pie update for its upcoming Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 devices in August 2019.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

5

67900

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX
Exynos 8895 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

5

49990

Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI
Samsung's 64-bit Exynos 8895 SoC
12 MP with f/1.7 aperture
  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
EMUI 9.0.1 update is rolling out for Huawei P10 and Honor 9 devices with January security patch
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 real-life images leaked again: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Huawei may move to OLED with P30 and P30 Pro to sport periscope optical zoom camera
thumb-img
News
Microsoft's Bing search engine goes offline in China

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update

OnePlus 5, 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.3 update

Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced

ISRO set to launch Kalamsat and DRDO's Microsat R satellite today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update
Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced

News

Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update
EMUI 9.0.1 update is rolling out for Huawei P10 and Honor 9 devices with January security patch

News

EMUI 9.0.1 update is rolling out for Huawei P10 and Honor 9 devices with January security patch
Samsung Galaxy S10 tipped to feature reverse wireless charging like Huawei Mate 20 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 tipped to feature reverse wireless charging like Huawei Mate 20 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 99 रुपये के प्री-पेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, सिम बदलने के रेट भी बढ़ाए

Meizu के इस स्मार्टफोन में नहीं है कोई फिजिकल बटन

सेल्फी कैमरा रैंकिंग में गूगल का स्मार्टफोन बना नंबर 1, एप्पल 10वें नंबर पर

iPhone यूजर्स के लिए शुरू हुआ ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 को इस साल अगस्त तक मिलेगी एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update
OnePlus 5, 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.3 update

News

OnePlus 5, 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.3 update
Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced

News

Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced
ISRO set to launch Kalamsat and DRDO's Microsat R satellite today

News

ISRO set to launch Kalamsat and DRDO's Microsat R satellite today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update