Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update with April 2019 Android security patch rolling out

Samsung has released a new software update for its 2017 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8. The update brings April 2019 Android security patch along with performance improvements and bug fixes for 15 issues. Samsung has also included a critical fix that allowed users to remotely execute arbitrary code on a target smartphone using a specially created file.

According to SamMobile, the update has been released in Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Italy, and some other regions. In the Netherlands, the software number after the update is bumped to N950FXXS5DSC5, the publication reports. As the update is being rolled out in phased manner, it may take a while before it reaches your smartphone. Meanwhile, you can manually check for updates by heading over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download and Install.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – Dual Camera

Launched in August 2017 globally, and mid-September in India for Rs 67,900, the Galaxy Note 8 is now available for under Rs 37,000. It is still a good option for users who want a flagship smartphone with dual rear cameras, and want the S Pen experience. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Talking about the dual camera setup, the Samsung smartphone includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor (telephoto lens). Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with auto-focus. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless fast charging. In terms of security, you get a fingerprint scanner at the back, and an Iris scanner on the front. The smartphone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.