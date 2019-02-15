comscore
  Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

The update is currently available over-the-air (OTA) and is shipping with software version N950FXXU5DSB2.

Samsung has started pushing out stable Android 9 Pie firmware update for the Galaxy Note 8. First reported by Sammobile, some Galaxy Note 8 owners in Bulgaria and Slovakia have received the official Android 9 Pie update today. The update is currently available over-the-air (OTA), and is shipping with software version N950FXXU5DSB2.

Samsung hasn’t provided a complete changelog, so it is possible that there is no difference in the last beta release. Samsung notes that the update brings bug fixes and new standard enhancements. So devices already on beta, will only see change the software version. Other than that, the update includes latest February 2019 security patch as a big change.

In order to check the update for your Galaxy Note 8, you can open the Settings app on the phone and tap on Software update. Last month, Samsung released its One UI OS based on Android Pie beta program for the Galaxy Note 8, and just last week, the company pushed out the third beta firmware.

Last beta update reportedly fixed the issue of fingerprint sensor not working with Samsung Pay. Another issue of the Air Command icon was also addressed alongside other issues.

In January, Samsung rolled out Android 9 Pie update for its latest flagships Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India and South Korea. The update bumped software version to either G96xNKSU1CRL or G96xNKSU1CRLN depending on the carrier in South Korea, while in India it got G96xFXXU2CRLO version in the final update.

