Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users last got their Android version upgrade in 2019. Most of you might know the phone is no longer eligible for anymore Android update. Having said that, the phone will continue to get security updates from the company. But unlike most Samsung phones, the Galaxy Note 8 will now start getting updates after every quarter, instead of the month.

This change was pointed out by Sammobile in this report this week. The company is doing this so that it can accommodate newer devices to the updated lineup. And since the Galaxy Note 8 (launched with Android 7), was last updated to Android 9 Pie. Samsung will now start prioritizing the devices launched more recently. This isn't the first time when update cycles are changed for old devices by the brand.

Earlier this year, Samsung also pushed the Galaxy S8 series for quarterly security updates. So, in case the users are not comfortable with this arrangement, they are free to upgrade to the newer models. Or they can switch to other brands. The Galaxy Note 8 was a big success for the brand, especially after the debacle that was the Galaxy Note 7. But it's unlikely that people will complain about this change, especially when they were promised two Android upgrade cycles.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and S8 users complain about GPS issues

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users are unable to use the GPS for navigation. According to this report by XDA Developer, many users have complained about issues with GPS tracking. Because of this, their phones are not able to lock the GPS on a particular location. The report noted that users are not able to get their location point while they use the navigation feature on Google Maps while traveling. We are hopeful Samsung has taken note of these complaints and is going to release an update to fix it all together.

