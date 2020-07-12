Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Samsung recently rolled out the latest July 2020 security patch for several Galaxy devices in recent times. It was the first to roll out the July security update for the smartphones, even before the Pixel devices. Now, the company is rolling out the same software update for the Galaxy Note 8 users as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

The Galaxy Note 8 latest update bumps up the software build version to N950FXXSCDTF1. The One UI firmware is about 4.00 GB in size and is based on the Android 9 Pie OS. The new update is rolling out for users based in the South America region with countries including Chile and Argentina. However, it should soon be available in other countries as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

Samsung is rolling out the OTA update incrementally. Thus, it may take a while in reaching all Galaxy Note 8 units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings menu of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks offer closer look, various color variants

As detailed by Google’s Android Bulletin, the July 2020 security update fixes a number of security bugs in the device. One of these exploits could have enabled a local attacker to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. Samsung’s patch notes also mark 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features an Exynos 8895 SoC with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

