comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 8 brings 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications.

  • Published: July 12, 2020 2:22 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-8-update(1)

Samsung recently rolled out the latest July 2020 security patch for several Galaxy devices in recent times. It was the first to roll out the July security update for the smartphones, even before the Pixel devices. Now, the company is rolling out the same software update for the Galaxy Note 8 users as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

The Galaxy Note 8 latest update bumps up the software build version to N950FXXSCDTF1. The One UI firmware is about 4.00 GB in size and is based on the Android 9 Pie OS. The new update is rolling out for users based in the South America region with countries including Chile and Argentina. However, it should soon be available in other countries as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

Watch: Nokia 5310 Review

Samsung is rolling out the OTA update incrementally. Thus, it may take a while in reaching all Galaxy Note 8 units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings menu of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks offer closer look, various color variants

As detailed by Google’s Android Bulletin, the July 2020 security update fixes a number of security bugs in the device. One of these exploits could have enabled a local attacker to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. Samsung’s patch notes also mark 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features an Exynos 8895 SoC with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2020 2:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

3.67

67900

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX
Exynos 8895 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
News
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

News

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

News

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch
Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report

News

Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online
Best Phone with Stylus

Top Products

Best Phone with Stylus
Samsung Galaxy M31 Vs. Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs. Poco X2: Who Aced It In The Under-20K Segment?

Brand Solution

Samsung Galaxy M31 Vs. Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs. Poco X2: Who Aced It In The Under-20K Segment?

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter की तरह अब Koo App के जरिए अपने दोस्तों, फैमिली मेंबर्स से करें रीजनल लैंग्वेज में चैट

Xiaomi ने फुल स्क्रीन के साथ एक और स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट करवाया, 108MP का होगा कैमरा

5 कैमरों वाले Redmi Note 8 की कीमत भारत में फिर चेंज, जानें नई कीमत, फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 6,000mAh बैटरी, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ स्पॉट, भारत में 22 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
News
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

News

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch
Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

News

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers