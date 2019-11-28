comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update: New features, download links and more
  Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out with the latest Android security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out with the latest Android security patch

Samsung is steadily rolling out software updates for its older smartphones. A day after the Galaxy A50, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update is rolling out with the latest Android security patch.

  Published: November 28, 2019 4:00 PM IST
Samsung is steadily rolling out new updates for its smartphones. Just yesterday, it rolled out the latest December 2019 Android security patch for the Galaxy A50. Interestingly, the South Korea giant is rolling out the update ahead of the likes of Google. Now, a similar Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update is also rolling out, and here’s what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update details

The update rolling out for the Galaxy Note 8 is incremental in nature. The focus is essentially on bringing the December 2019 Android security patch to the device, SamMobile reports. At the time of filing this story, the update is rolling out in Panama. It should soon roll out in other regions as well.

As per the report, the update comes with version number N950FXXS8DSK1. Once the OTA update is ready, users can will get a notification. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download and Install, to manually check. The latest update comes after Samsung rolled out the November 2019 Android security patch for the Galaxy Note 8 earlier this month.

Features, specifications

The Galaxy Note 8 launched in India back in September 2017 It launched with a price tag of Rs 67,900, but it has since received multiple price cuts. These days, the Galaxy phablet is available online for less than Rs 60,000. You can check out the detailed features and specifications in the table below.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Price 59900
Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX
Display Super AMOLED display-6.3-inch-Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Internal Memory, 6 GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera 8 MP with Optical Image Stabilization
Battery 3300 mAh battery

  Published Date: November 28, 2019 4:00 PM IST

