Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may get Android 9.0 Pie update on January 15

Samsung has recently started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie stable update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. At the Samsung Developer Conference 2018, the South Korean giant had also revealed its Android Pie update plans for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones. Those Galaxy Note 9 users feeling left out GizmoChina reports that a website linked to Samsung’s Turkish arm has confirmed that the phablet will be receiving the update on January 15.

The Android 9 Pie update arrived before the expected time for the Galaxy S series smartphones, which previously led to a belief that the rest of the flagship smartphones could get the newest version of Android by the month of February. But this proposed earlier date comes as a surprise for all the users of the Galaxy Note 9, and a pleasant one at that. Currently Android 9 Pie is in its testing phases, and all the reported bugs will be fixed by the devs and then the final version will be released. The company introduced One UI interface which will replace the Samsung Experience UI on these smartphones.

But it seems the Android 9.0 Pie release on Samsung Galaxy S9 is having some issues with the newly introduced Bixby 2.0 version. According to SamMobile, Bixby 2.0 isn’t exactly working as it should on the Galaxy S9, after the smartphone is updated to the latest Android 9.0 Pie release. As pointed out by one of the publication’s readers, Bixby 2.0 on the Galaxy S9 fails to understand many basic voice commands that worked just fine with the prior version.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

It’s been further mentioned that the problem is not with the new Android version, but Bixby 2.0 itself. Some of the general actions work fine with the earlier version of Bixby but not on Bixby 2.0. These include booking an Uber, updating apps from Google Play store, and checking for software updates among others.