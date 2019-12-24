Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Note 9 smartphone running on Beta version. The beta update brings bug fixes and performance improvements, along with the latest Android security patch. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 fouth Beta update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 beta 4 detailed

As reported by SamMobile, the update carries firmware number N960FXXU4ZSLB. The update is rolling out globally and is about 167.96MB in size. It brings the latest December 2019 Android Security patch as well. The changelog also mentions fixes to a reported S Pen translation bug, which was unable to function in OCR mode.

How to install the update

Users will get a push notification to download the latest beta software, just like every other OTA. The update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software updates -> Download and install.

The Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to get its stable release of Android 10 update in January next month. The new update released today suggests that things may have been finalized as Samsung has only found a single bug issue ahead of the stable release.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite expected to launch soon

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely to launch a Lite variant of the Galaxy Note 10 next month. It will reportedly carry Galaxy Note 10 Lite moniker. It will bring Note-specific features to a more affordable price point. So far reports suggest Europe and India launch only.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is likely to come with Exynos 9810 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have a huge 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite can launch on January 10 at select markets in Europe. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite expected price is at €609 (around Rs 48,000).

