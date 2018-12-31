Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets fourth beta of Android 9 Pie, final roll out likely on January 15

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 received the third iteration of Android 9 Pie beta update on Friday, and now the smartphone is getting another update. The update arriving for Galaxy Note 9 beta users is the fourth one and is rolling out in India, Germany and South Korea. The update is actually a minor one in terms of changelog accompanying the update.

The software version accompanying this new update is N960FXXU2ZRLT, according to Sammobile, and it should be available in other countries where the beta program has been officially launched. It was believed that the third beta released would be the last and final beta release of Android Pie for the Galaxy Note 9, however, Samsung seems to have further tests for the stability of beta update.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to get its final release of Android 9 Pie on or after January 15. The new update released today suggests that things have not been finalized yet. The changelog reveals that the update is meant to fix some touch-related issues including the one related to home button hard press, which did not function when navigation gestures are enabled. This was reported as one of the issues with the third beta update of Android Pie for Galaxy Note 9.

There were also reports of the keyboard app not responding on the bottom right of the display. The touch issues can be classified as critical, and Samsung must have thought that it is important to fix the issue before the official roll out. During the course of Android Pie beta for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the devices got two updates that fixed issues related to touch.

In order to download the fourth beta update, head over to Settings -> Software Update and then tap on the Download and Install option. If you have a Galaxy Note 9 then you will have to try the update a couple of times before it starts installing on your device. It should be instantly available once a notice about the update arrives on Samsung Members app.