Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects from Galaxy S10

The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 update also adds a dedicated night mode in the camera app.

  Published: July 2, 2019 5:51 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 9 review camera

Samsung has updated two of its flagship smartphones – the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 which brings cool new features. The Android Pie-based Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 update with One UI skin brings June 2019 Android security patch to the smartphones. The Samsung update also adds QR code scanner and a dedicated Night Mode in the camera app.

Live Focus effects detailed

One of the prominent features includes Live Focus effects which lets you change the background blur effects. The feature first debuted with the Galaxy S10, and it’s good to see that Samsung is updating the older devices with the same feature.

When clicking portrait mode photos (Live Focus) you get an option to adjust the blur intensity right before you capture the photo. With Live Focus effects, you get to add effects to the blur – Spin, Zoom, Color Point. After clicking the photo, just open the same in the gallery app and click on “change background effect” option. As SamMobile notes, the Galaxy Note 9 update is rolling out in phases and it may take a while before it makes way to your smartphone.

Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 specifications and features

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 draw their power from an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC. The Galaxy S9 comes with a compact 5.8-inch screen whereas Note 9 has a bigger 6.3-inch screen. Both are Super AMOLED panels with QHD+ resolution. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the Note 9 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the photography department, the S9 gets a single 12-megapixel rear camera, whereas the Note 9 comes with the dual camera setup. The 12-megapixel secondary sensor comes with a telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom. Up front, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 both get an 8-megapixel front camera with auto-focus.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Price 57900 67900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.8-inch-QHD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Dual 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 8 MP AF (F1.7) 8MP
Battery 3000 mAh battery 4,000mAh

