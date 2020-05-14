comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch with latest update
The Galaxy Note 9 latest update brings security enhancements for the device. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 1:44 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-9-review-s-pen

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Note 9 flagship device from 2018. The latest update brings the new May 2020 Android security patch to the device. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update bumps up the software build version number to N960FXXS5DTE2. However, its OTA update size is unknown at the moment. The update is based on the latest Android 10 OS-based on OneUI 2.0 software. It brings bug fixes, security enhancements with this month’s security patch. It is currently rolling out for users based in Germany, and other regions should follow suit in the coming weeks.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 May 2020 security patch update is rolling out in a staged process via OTA. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the System updates section of the device.

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the latest May 2020 security patch update primarily fixes 9 critical vulnerabilities in the Android OS. There were several high and moderate-risk security issues too. Samsung’s patch note also details 17 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items fixes in the OneUI software.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. Additionally, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens camera.

The Galaxy Note 9 also has an Exynos 9810 SoC and Mali G72 MP18 GPU. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery and is IP68 dust and water resistance. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type C port for charging.

