Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, final roll out set for February 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is getting the third and final beta of One UI based on Android 9 Pie. The Korean company started official roll out of One UI for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last week after seeding three beta updates. The Galaxy Note 9, which is now getting the third beta of One UI, hints at the final release. An updated software roadmap revealed that Samsung plans to release the final version of Android 9 Pie for the Note 9 in February 2019, but the beta roll out today suggests it could arrive as early as next month.

The update which is a 331MB download brings a number of bug fixes but one of the surprising elements is the update to January security patch. The Galaxy Note 9 on third beta of One UI thus becomes the first device to get January security patch. Google’s Pixel smartphones are often the first to get security patch, but it usually arrives on the fifth day of every month. Samsung, which is known for releasing major software updates six months after Google updates its devices, is now the first to release next month’s security patch. This is the strongest sign yet of Samsung’s embracing timely software updates.

The update fixes a number of bugs including one where the Samsung notes app would stop completely. It fixes an issue where users were unable to unlock when unlocking the screen and turning off the screen at the same time. It fixed an issue where the search function did not appear in the Dialer and Contact stopped. The third One UI beta addresses the ‘screen Touch is restricted’ issue and other system UI crashes.

Other fixes include an issue where the 5GHz setting did not appear in mobile hotspot UI and killed phenomenon in an unspecified app after booting the device. There is also an improvement to front/back switch in the camera preview, which users reported as being sluggish. With this update, the variable theme is changed to default when changing to default theme after applying Samsung IMEI home theme. The changelog says that the update does have a known issue where the home button force touch function does not work if gesture setting is on.

Samsung is widely recognized as slow to release the newest version of Android even for its flagship devices. At Samsung Developer Conference last month, the company detailed its plans to streamline its mobile interface, now called One UI, and be proactive with system updates. The third beta update rolling out today shows the company is doing better than it has done in the past. The One UI brings gesture support and other system level enhancements including a dark theme that works across the device.