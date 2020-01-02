Samsung Galaxy Note 9 receiving stable Android 10 update in India

Samsung has started pushing out the stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 9 devices. As reported by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update is currently rolling out to beta users in India. The update carries version N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs only 100MB in size.

According to the report, the update has only been released for India so far, and it is likely to soon begin rolling out in other markets where the Android 10 beta program was launched, such as the UK. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users currently running the latest Android 10 beta can look for the OTA notification or try manually by opening the Settings app and going to Software update > Download and install.

It is been reported that the Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 9 Pie stable firmware will have to wait a little longer. Samsung is likely to roll out the stable version to those devices by the end of January, 2020.

Just few days back, Samsung had released fourth beta version of the Android 10 to its Galaxy Note 9 smartphones running Beta version. The beta update had brought a number of bug fixes and performance improvements, along with the latest Android security patch. The update had carried firmware number N960FXXU4ZSLB and was about 167.96MB in size.

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely to launch a Lite variant of the Galaxy Note 10 this month. It will reportedly carry Galaxy Note 10 Lite moniker. It will bring Note-specific features to a more affordable price point. So far reports suggest Europe and India launch only.

