Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update with One UI rolling out to users in India and South Korea

Samsung has just rolled out the much anticipated Android 9 Pie update for its latest flagships. It is now seeding to Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India and South Korea. Users running beta version as well as the stable version of Android 8 Oreo-based operating systems are both getting the update

We confirmed that the company is following the same pattern here in the Indian market as the Android Pie update hit our Galaxy Note 9 running the beta version of One UI and the S9 that was running the stable version of Android Oreo. According to the initial reports by Sammobile, the update brings the software version to either G96xNKSU1CRL or G96xNKSU1CRLN depending on the carrier in South Korea. Talking about the update rolling out in India, the software version that one will see in the settings app is G96xFXXU2CRLO.

Moving to the update for Galaxy Note 9, the update rolling out in South Korea comes with software build number N960NKSU2CSA and the update rolling out in the Indian market carries the build number N960FXXU2CSA2. The software build number for the update rolling out in India is similar to what we previously saw in the updates rolling out in Germany and the UAE.

It is worth noting that the company is directly rolling out the stable update for users on beta software without any need to format or reset the device. So, if you are running the beta software then you will see an OTA update amounting up to 150MB and an OTA package amounting up to 1.7GB for users running older stable software. If you are a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or S9 user then you should head to the Software update section in your device to check for the update. Don’t worry if you don’t really see the update right-away as it may be rolling out in an incremental manner.