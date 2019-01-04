Samsung Galaxy Note 9 stable Android 9 Pie update with One UI rolling out

Samsung hasn’t been known for timely software updates, but that has changed with the Android Pie rollout. The company started testing the latest flavor of Android back in November with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, and has already rolled out the stable update. Now, same is the case with the Galaxy Note 9. The company rolled out beta update back in first week of December, and now, just a month later, and after four betas, Samsung has started rolling out stable version for the Galaxy Note 9 users.

According to Samsung’s software update roadmap, Android 9 Pie update with One UI for the Galaxy Note 9 was due in February 2019. Later, a rumor hinted that the update will arrive around mid-January, but Samsung rolling out the update early is a welcome change, and is good news for Galaxy Note 9 users. To update, head over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download and Install.

However, as of now, the update is rolling out only for users in Germany. If you already have Android Pie beta, the stable update is about 95MB in size, SamMobile reports. The update will change your software number to N960FXXU2CRLT. However, it remains to be seen as to when the official update makes its way to users in India, and other regions. It is important to note that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices in India haven’t got the update yet.

The update brings all the goodness of Android Pie, which includes adaptive battery, dark mode, adaptive brightness, gesture navigation, notification details, new audio panel for ringtone and media volume, and more. As mentioned above, the update comes with One UI skin on top, to make one-handed usage easier.

The display is split into two sections – the upper half is the viewing area, whereas the interaction area is at the bottom where all controls have been moved. Samsung has also cleaned settings menu by grouping subheadings. There are also nifty features such as improved always-on display, lift to wake feature, redesigned camera and gallery apps, and more.