Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The new software for the device brings the latest OneUI 2.5 update along with some bug fixes and overall system stability improvements to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out to the devices in Germany. Also Read - Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

The Galaxy Note 9 update bumps up the software build version number to N960FXXU6FTJ3, and its firmware size is about 5.00 GB based on the latest Android 10 OS. The update brings a host of new features to the device. It also includes bug fixes, security enhancements with October 2020 Android security patch. As of now, there is now information on long would it for other regions to receive the update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OTA update is rolling out in a phase-wise manner. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

The update brings support for wireless DeX for screen mirroring to a display. It also brings some new functionalities for the camera, such as the Single Take feature. Users can now additionally select the video recording resolution, as well as the frame rate between 24fps, 30fps, and 60fps in Pro video mode. Moreover, the Samsung Keyboard app has got a YouTube search feature. Lastly, the Messages app has reportedly added the SOS feature.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features, specifications

The Galaxy Note 9 flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with Quad HD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy Note 9 has an Exynos 9810 SoC and Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with dual-sim support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for 15W fast-charging.