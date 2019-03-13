Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Samsung hasn’t been known for timely software updates, but off late, it has been doing a good job in keeping the flagship smartphones updated, at least with the latest security patch. The Galaxy Note 9 has already got the Android 9 Pie update with One UI interface. And now, Samsung has started rolling out the latest March 2019 security patch as well.

As reported by SamMobile, the update has been rolling out in Egypt, Switzerland, South Africa, Nordic countries, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Hungary among other markets. The new update bumps the software number to N960FXXS2CSC1, and it brings patches for 8 critical and around 12 high-risk vulnerabilities in Android OS. The update also includes patches for 11 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE), along with performance improvements.

The update is being rolled out in phases and as an OTA, so it may take some time until you get a notification about the same. Meanwhile, you can also manually head over to Settings > Software Update and check for updates.

The Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone from 2018, and it is price at Rs 67,900 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Rs 84,900 for the higher model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display, Exynos 9810 SoC, and dual cameras at the back. With 4,000mAh battery, one of the highlights of the Galaxy Note 9 is the Bluetooth enabled S Pen stylus that you can use to control the camera app, music and video playback, and more.