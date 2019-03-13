comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

The Galaxy Note 9 update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 10:22 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-9-review-s-pen

Samsung hasn’t been known for timely software updates, but off late, it has been doing a good job in keeping the flagship smartphones updated, at least with the latest security patch. The Galaxy Note 9 has already got the Android 9 Pie update with One UI interface.  And now, Samsung has started rolling out the latest March 2019 security patch as well.

As reported by SamMobile, the update has been rolling out in Egypt, Switzerland, South Africa, Nordic countries, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Hungary among other markets. The new update bumps the software number to N960FXXS2CSC1, and it brings patches for 8 critical and around 12 high-risk vulnerabilities in Android OS. The update also includes patches for 11 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE), along with performance improvements.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The update is being rolled out in phases and as an OTA, so it may take some time until you get a notification about the same. Meanwhile, you can also manually head over to Settings > Software Update and check for updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review: Does it withstand the test of time?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review: Does it withstand the test of time?

The Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone from 2018, and it is price at Rs 67,900 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Rs 84,900 for the higher model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display, Exynos 9810 SoC, and dual cameras at the back. With 4,000mAh battery, one of the highlights of the Galaxy Note 9 is the Bluetooth enabled S Pen stylus that you can use to control the camera app, music and video playback, and more.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 10:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
News
Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

News

Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

News

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

Google claims to reveal the 'future of gaming' in its latest teaser for GDC 2019

Gaming

Google claims to reveal the 'future of gaming' in its latest teaser for GDC 2019

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710

Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Compared
Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India

News

Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 getting March security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 getting March security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Redmi 7 को किया टीज, 15 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

Jivi Mobiles ने Xtreme सीरीज में लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava 34 Super फीचर फोन 1,799 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Redmi Note 7 Pro की पहली सेल आज, जानें क्या हैं इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां और कीमत

WhatsApp Plus जैसी थर्ड-पार्टी ऐप्स यूज करने वालों का अकाउंट होगा बैन

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710

News

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

News

Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked
Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

News

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms
Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA