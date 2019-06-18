comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets June Android security update | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings Night Mode, June Android security update and more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has received a dedicated Night mode, a built-in QR-code scanner and June Android security patch with the latest update.

  Published: June 18, 2019 1:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly receiving a new software update, which brings significant improvements to 2018’s flagship. The device has received a dedicated Night mode, a week after the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ received it. With the new update, Galaxy Note 9 owners will be able to better shots in low light conditions.

Samsung has also added a built-in QR-code scanner, which is available directly in the camera app. Moreover, the update also brings the latest June Android security patch, and weighs in at 704MB. It carries the firmware version N960FXXU3CSF9. Sadly, the update is currently available for users based in Germany. But, the company will likely roll out the latest update in other regions soon, Sammobile reports.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 9 is a 2018 flagship smartphone from Samsung. The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and operates at QHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 chipset under the hood.

Optics wise, the Galaxy Note 9 packs a dual-camera setup at the back, including two 12-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel snapper. The S Pen also offers support for with Bluetooth. The device is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. Other features include a heart-rate monitor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and more.

Besides, the successor to the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch on August 10. This year Samsung is said to launch two smartphones, including Galaxy Note 10 and a Pro version. Samsung is rumored to add its recently launched 64-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The same handset is also expected to come with a big 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

As for the pricing, the standard Galaxy Note 10 is likely to be priced around $1,100 to $1,200. Moreover, previous reports claim that the Galaxy Note 10 could be launched in four different models. Out of the four models, two will come with LTE modems and two will offer 5G modems. The Galaxy Note 10-series is also said to drop the physical buttons and 3.5mm audio jack.

