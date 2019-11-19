comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched $1,300
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched for $1,300

The 'Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition' features the movie Star Wars-inspired design elements and digital content like wallpapers, icons, animations and sounds.

  Updated: November 19, 2019 12:04 PM IST
Samsung has launched a special Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition in the United States. It will be available for $1,299.99 (approximately Rs 93,500) in limited quantities by Amazon, select Best Buy stores, select Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and the Samsung Experience Stores in the US starting December 13. Samsung notes that the same will be available in select additional markets from December 10.

The ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition’ features the movie Star Wars-inspired design elements and digital content like wallpapers, icons, animations and sounds. It also comes bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item, an S Pen, and Galaxy Buds. The phone has come just ahead of the movie ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, which will be releasing on December 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition specifications

The Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will come with 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,040 pixels) resolution. The display will also support HDR10+ along while sporting Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC or Snapdragon 855 Plus depending on your country. Samsung will also add up to 12GB RAM along with up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the camera, the device will come with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a three-step aperture. This will be the first smartphone in the market to feature a three-step aperture. Buyers will be able to shoot images on either f/1.5, f/1.8, or f/2.4 aperture. Samsung has also added a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture. The third camera of the device features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Moving to the front, the device will offer a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies. It will be powered by 4,300mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging. The device will also support 20W fast wireless charging. Other features include an ultrasound-based under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating and a dedicated ToF sensor on the back.

