Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has finally made an official entry after featuring in the rumour mill for some time. The new Samsung phone falls in the mid-range category and comes with highlights such as a QRNG chip, 5G, a 120Hz display, 64-megapixel rear cameras, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 live images leaked online

Amidst this, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC driving things for the phone but is quite old. Here’s all you need to know about it and how good an option it is right now. Also Read - Samsung testing phone with iPhone-like camera technology for better stabilisation

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 price, availability

The Galaxy Quantum 2 has been introduced in South Korea, in collaboration with SK Telecom. It is now up for pre-orders and will be up for grabs, starting April 23. However, there’s no word on its pricing details yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a price cut in India: New price, features and more

We also don’t know when it will arrive in other markets, including India. But whenever it does, it is expected to be launched as the Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 features, specs

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, much like its predecessor comes with a QRNG (quantum random number generator) chip, which is developed by ID Quantique. The purpose is to strengthen the security of the users by generating “unpredictable and patternless true” random numbers. The phone will use quantum cryptography for secure app usage. This will prove beneficial specifically for banking.

As mentioned earlier, the phone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, which is almost three generations old.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There could be more RAM/Storage options but there isn’t any word on this.

There are three rear cameras (a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens). However, the front camera configuration and the battery capacity remain unknown. It most likely runs Samsung One UI based on Android 11.

A good option right now?

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is a phone that carries the essence of both old and new. While it embraces the trending 120Hz high refresh rate, it chooses quite an old chip to perform. This can make the phone a downgrade and people might want to go for other options. However, the security chip appears like the main highlight and attract those looking for utmost security.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is expected to arrive as the Galaxy A82 5G and if it brings forward something more attractive, it can prove to be a decent mid-ranger to go for.