Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

Samsung is offering the update over the air and other Galaxy phones should be getting it soon.

  • Published: August 1, 2020 3:16 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-4, Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ devices. The update brings in the latest August 2020 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, as reported by Sammobile. The latest update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+ bump up the software version to G97xFXXU8CTG4. Also Read - Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10-series is rolling out for users in Germany. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes, security enhancements with the August 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders leaked: Bezel-less displays, triple cameras and more

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

The OTA update for the Galaxy S10-series is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, India launch date

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the first set of devices to receive the August 2020 security patch update, even before Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphones. Samsung is likely to roll out this August 2020 Android security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung, in recent times, has proactively offered new updates for its new and existing models. The company has released security patches for most of its Galaxy smartphones, which is a good sign from the company. This is a big change from its previous stance when software up-gradation wasn’t a crucial part of its product plan.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch in August

We’re less than a week away from Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company will unveil a new range of devices, which includes the Galaxy Note 20 series. You will also see the new Galaxy Fold device, new smartwatch, and tablet as well.

  Published Date: August 1, 2020 3:16 PM IST

