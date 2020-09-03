Samsung has promised regular software updates for its existing devices. And this week, it has offered the new One UI 2.5 version for the Galaxy S10 series. As you might recall, the new One UI version made its debut with the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. And with this version, Galaxy S10 users get the ability to wirelessly mirror their smartphone to a smart TV via the DeX feature. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

According to report by Sammobile, the new software is rolling out for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e in Germany this week. And one can expect the global release of the new UI to happen in the coming weeks. The software update comes bundled with the September 2020 security patch as well. The full update is sized at 963.49MB and available over the air (OTA).

With the new version, Galaxy S10 users can use navigation gestures through third-party apps launchers. The version also enhances the ways to capture multiple photos at the same time to deliver better frames. The Pro Video mode also sees some improvements, and it's easier to share Wi-Fi access details with other Galaxy users.

Samsung promises up to three years of software updates

When it comes to updates, Samsung isn’t at the forefront with the likes of Google and OnePlus. Samsung now wants to change that with the new phones. The brand will deliver three generations of Android upgrades to all its premium phones since the Galaxy S10. This will affect the S10 series, Note 10 series, Galaxy Z series and some A series devices. Prior to this, Samsung was only offering two Android upgrades and three years of software support.

The S10 series is now guaranteed to get up to Android 12. This year’s Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will make it to Android 13 over their lifecycle. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite make it to Android 13. These Lite versions launched with Android 10 but they are using a generation older hardware.

