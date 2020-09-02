comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Bluetooth certification | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

Samsung is set to launch the Lite version of the Galaxy S20 later this year in multiple variants.

  Published: September 2, 2020 3:40 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaked poster

Samsung Galaxy S20 is set to get another variant in the coming weeks. The company has been tipped to launch a Lite variant of the S20 later this year. But this time they are calling it Fan Edition (FE). And this device will be available in 4G and 5G for different markets. As per new developments, the Galaxy S20 FE has got its Bluetooth SIG certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

Since the Bluetooth certification has come through, one can expect the phone to launch in the coming weeks.  As per the listing of the various models of the Galaxy S20 FE, the phone will support Bluetooth 5.0 version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to be a watered-down version of the regular Galaxy S20. The phone will be equivalent to the Galaxy S10 Lite, which was launched back in January. The Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) was spotted on Geekbench recently. The renders show a device with a flat hole-punch display, relatively thick bezels, and triple rear cameras. Also Read - Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE expected features

The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The device is likely to come with a 4,500mAh battery, offer IP68 dust and water protection, and feature a 120Hz display. There could also be another version of the smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. The triple camera setup at the back will reportedly consist of a 12-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX555 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. In addition, the front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel shooter.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Additionally, the leaked images indicate a USB-Type C port and a loudspeaker at the bottom as well as a volume rocker and power key on the left edge. As expected, a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be found.

Best Sellers