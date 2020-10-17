comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 series tipped to launch in January | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21 tipped to launch in January next year

Samsung is claimed to have started mass production of the device one month ahead of usual schedule this year.

  Published: October 17, 2020 2:05 PM IST
Samsung is already planning full speed ahead for the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. And a new media report suggests the phone’s launch could happen a month before its usual timeline. As you might know, Samsung hosts a big event prior to the Mobile World Congress MWC every year, where the new S series is launched. But because of the pandemic, the brand had to do a virtual event in 2020. With things unlikely to change in the next few months, we expect a similar arrangement yet again. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

But the Sammobile report indicates that Samsung has already started mass production of the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea. This has led many to believe that the next flagship phone from the brand could debut as early as January 2021. The possible reason behind the early launch is suggested to be the entry of the affordable Galaxy Fold series. So, in order to make space for its other product, Samsung is willing to prepone its calendar. And give us the first big product of 2021 in the first month itself. The S21 series will have multiple variants, which includes Plus and Ultra models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

Samsung could ditch under-display camera for Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 is most likely going to come without under-display camera. According to news report this week, the company is not satisfied with the efficiency of the technology. And during its test, the results were far from convincing. All this has made sure Samsung is not going to use the under-display camera for its upcoming Galaxy phone next year. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

Samsung uses its in-house Display division to make screens for its smartphone. They used the hole in active area (HIAA) method to drill the camera into the display. This worked quite nicely on the Galaxy S20 series, which came with punch hole front camera. And same happened with the Galaxy Note 20 as well. But while integrating the camera under the display, the company did not see encouraging results to go ahead with it in mass production.

Best Sellers