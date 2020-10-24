comscore Samsung Galaxy S21+ design shows new camera module | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21+ design renders leaked with new camera module

Samsung is set to introduce the next Galaxy S flagship series in the coming months, with an early timeline mooted.

  Published: October 24, 2020 4:25 PM IST
(Representational image)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 series in few months from now. The launch is expected to happen early next year. And now, we have our first glimpses at the design renders of the Galaxy S21+. The visual comes via My Smart Price, which has got access to design renders of the phone, with its new camera module at the back. We have already got our first look at the design of the Galaxy S21 and the S21 Ultra. So, it’s likely the company will launch three variants yet again. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

The image below clearly shows a change in stance with regards to design. The curved screen makes way for a flatter one, which will most likely please quite a few of you. The dimensions are expected to be different as well. The Galaxy S21+ could sport smaller size but it’ll be thicker and wider, as per the report. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets One UI 2.5 version via new update

samsung galaxy Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 tipped to launch in January next year

The screen size of the Galaxy S21+ is reported to be 6.7-inch. It will carry the usual O-Infinity display that Samsung has offered with other devices now. It will feature the USB port, speakers at the bottom. While the SIM slot goes to the top-left. But the biggest change is the camera module. Samsung is confidently bringing the camera module from Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to its future devices.

The image here more or less confirms a triple rear camera setup for the phone. This will pack a primary sensor with high megapixel count. And accompanied with ultrawide and telephoto sensors. The LED flash sits outside the module as well. And we have pointed out before, the Galaxy S21 series will continue to feature the selfie camera inside punch hole.

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series earlier than its usual timeline. Which is why it hardly comes as a surprise that the regular Galaxy S21 just secured 3C certification. The 3C certification gives us some interesting information about this smartphone, including one saying that the Galaxy S21 will come equipped with 5G connectivity support, which is not so surprising. The listing further adds that the Galaxy S21-series basic version will ship with a 25-Watt charger.

  Published Date: October 24, 2020 4:25 PM IST

Best Sellers