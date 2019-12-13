Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

Google officially released Android 10 in September 2019, followed by which many OEMs including Samsung started beta programs for their top-tier devices. There were some devices like the Redmi K20 Pro and the Essential Phone which received a stable update on the launch day itself. That being said, even Samsung has released stable One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 series at this point in time. But the same cannot be said for the Galaxy Note series, especially the Note 10+ 5G which just started receiving its 5th beta update (Korea). On the other hand, the company is rolling out a stable update to Galaxy S10 5G beta testers in South Korea.

Samsung is known for slower updates in the Android community. The brand takes about three months after the release of new Android to update its premium devices. Thankfully, that has been improved over the years because of Project Treble which debuted alongside Android Oreo. The company even managed to push Android 10 stable update to Galaxy M20 And Galaxy M30 in India, well before the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10+ 5G update detailed

Currently, the world’s largest Android OEM is working on to release its proprietary skin One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 to a number of devices. Most of its premium smartphones have already procured beat builds including the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G in South Korea which is currently receiving its 5th beta build with version ZSL7. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G beta testers are receiving a stable update with build number G977NKSU2BSL2 and it weighs about 130MB. Do note that both these updates are only available for Korean units as of now.

Samsung is yet to release a new beta build for the 4G Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ in various regions including India. Anyways, you can always check whether you have received a new update by heading over to Settings -> Software update.