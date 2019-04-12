comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having trouble switching between networks which is turning the flagship smartphone redundant for a lot of consumers. Samsung has issued an update but it has not fixed the issue.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 1:44 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-5G

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the first smartphone with 5G support, went on sale for the first time in South Korea last week . However, it seems like the smartphone is not really off to a great start. The Galaxy S10 5G is reportedly facing network issues soon after its availability. Early adopters of the smartphone are reporting lower than expected speeds and limited coverage. Some are even having trouble switching between LTE and 5G networks, raising doubts about the promise of 5G support and being the first to offer the newest network standard.

According to Business Korea, some owners are finding that their units don’t connect to 4G networks even after restart. These users note that in areas where 5G connectivity is not available, the phone remains locked out of any network coverage. It also reportedly does not fall back to 4G networks, despite the fact that the modems are designed to multi-mode solution and backward compatible with older network standards. These connection issues are reported on all three Korean carriers that offer 5G support on Galaxy S10 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Samsung has even tried to fix the problem by issuing a software update to the Galaxy S10 5G on April 6 but it was unable to resolve the network connectivity issues. The Korean smartphone maker has even blamed the telecom operators for not optimizing their networks for the newest generation of mobile connectivity but the operators deny any responsibility with the issue. Industry experts say that the issue is not caused by their 5G base stations but rather by the lack of network optimizations. It is likely to take some time before we see a seamless transition between the older and newer standard.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The Galaxy S10 5G was introduced alongside the standard Galaxy S10 models in February and was displayed running on 4G network at MWC 2019. It features a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. It features four rear cameras with 12-megapixel wide angle, 12-megapixel telephoto, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 3D ToF sensor. At the front, it has a 10-megapixel camera placed next to a ToF sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 1:44 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device

News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale
Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out
Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers

News

Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile की नई अपडेट अगले हफ्ते होगी रीलीज, मिलेगा बिल्कुल नया Zombie Mode

Mi Super sale का दूसरा दिन: Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

सैमसंग Galaxy A80 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTu पर हुआ लिस्ट, मिला 2 लाख पॉइन्ट्स से ज्यादा स्कोर

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device

News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched