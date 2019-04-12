Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is having network issues just a week after going on sale

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the first smartphone with 5G support, went on sale for the first time in South Korea last week . However, it seems like the smartphone is not really off to a great start. The Galaxy S10 5G is reportedly facing network issues soon after its availability. Early adopters of the smartphone are reporting lower than expected speeds and limited coverage. Some are even having trouble switching between LTE and 5G networks, raising doubts about the promise of 5G support and being the first to offer the newest network standard.

According to Business Korea, some owners are finding that their units don’t connect to 4G networks even after restart. These users note that in areas where 5G connectivity is not available, the phone remains locked out of any network coverage. It also reportedly does not fall back to 4G networks, despite the fact that the modems are designed to multi-mode solution and backward compatible with older network standards. These connection issues are reported on all three Korean carriers that offer 5G support on Galaxy S10 5G.

Samsung has even tried to fix the problem by issuing a software update to the Galaxy S10 5G on April 6 but it was unable to resolve the network connectivity issues. The Korean smartphone maker has even blamed the telecom operators for not optimizing their networks for the newest generation of mobile connectivity but the operators deny any responsibility with the issue. Industry experts say that the issue is not caused by their 5G base stations but rather by the lack of network optimizations. It is likely to take some time before we see a seamless transition between the older and newer standard.

The Galaxy S10 5G was introduced alongside the standard Galaxy S10 models in February and was displayed running on 4G network at MWC 2019. It features a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. It features four rear cameras with 12-megapixel wide angle, 12-megapixel telephoto, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 3D ToF sensor. At the front, it has a 10-megapixel camera placed next to a ToF sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.