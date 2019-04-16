comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G ties with Huawei P30 Pro for highest camera score on DxOMark rating
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G ties with Huawei P30 Pro for highest camera score on DxOMark rating

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G features an additional 3D TOF sensor on the back in comparison to Galaxy S10+. However, it scores really high in the video department thanks to 4K default resolution.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 7:43 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-5G

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 series, has managed to match Huawei P30 Pro as the top ranking smartphone for camera on DxOMark ratings. The 5G variant has scored a total of 112 to tie with Huawei P30 Pro and is three points higher than that scored by Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10 5G features a total of six cameras as opposed to five seen on the Galaxy S10+. The addition of the depth sensor in the form of 3D TOF sensor has helped Samsung match Huawei P30 Pro in the camera performance.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S10 5G features a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel main wide angle shooter paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 3D TOF camera. At the front, the Galaxy S10 5G features dual camera setup with 10-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus and a 3D TOF camera for depth sensing. It features 8GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

In DxOMark test, the Galaxy S10 5G has achieved photo sub-score of 117, which makes it lag behind Huawei P30 Pro by 2 points. However, the Samsung flagship makes up for that a video sub-score of 100 and selfie rating of 97, which is the highest for any smartphone. The reason for its video score is the default video recording mode set to 4K, which helps improve texture, noise and artifact rendering. “Video from the S10 5G features the same excellent target exposure and color as on the S10+, and it makes an excellent trade-off between detail preservation and noise reduction, even when shooting hand-held in low light,” DxOMark notes in its review.

On the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung has shifted the primary lens for bokeh mode from the wide-angle lens to telephoto lens, which helps in bump in photo score. “Other than the improved scores thanks to the higher-resolution default for video and the lens change for bokeh, the test results and sub-scores for the 5G version are very similar to those of the S10+.”

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The Galaxy S10 5G gets a 3 point bump in its score over the Galaxy S10+ mainly because of the switch to 4K default for video recording and use of telephoto camera for taking bokeh shots in portrait mode. The addition of TOF sensor in the 5G version has not affected the score but its video performance that has helped the smartphone. The key highlights being accurate white balance, target exposure and reliable autofocus. It also produces excellent detail and accurate white balance in video.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 7:43 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro
Sony is celebrating anniversary with a free God of War PlayStation gift

Gaming

Sony is celebrating anniversary with a free God of War PlayStation gift

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

News

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro
Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

News

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch
Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy now
Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

News

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool
Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy A सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन ने इंडियन मोबाइल फोन मार्केट में करवाई Samsung की वापसी, मात्र 40 दिनों में बेचे इतने फोन्स

Jio TV ऐप को मिला ये अपडेट, अब चैटिंग करते हुए Live Tv देख पाएंगे यूजर्स

21 अप्रैल से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Thomson TV सेल, 10 हजार रुपये तक का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Saregama ने 3 हजार प्री-लोडिड गानों के साथ लॉन्च किया Carvaan Go स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

23 अप्रैल को शाओमी लॉन्च करेगी नए Mi TV, सैमसंग को मिलेगी टक्कर

News

Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store
News
Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro
Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

News

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch
OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data